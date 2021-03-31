Zacks Investment Management Sells 1,138 Shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

Zacks Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Cubic were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CUB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cubic by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Cubic by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Cubic by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cubic by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Cubic by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 69,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CUB stock opened at $76.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -587.08 and a beta of 0.89. Cubic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $78.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.92.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.37. Cubic had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cubic Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Cubic’s payout ratio is currently 8.13%.

CUB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair lowered Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cubic in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.36.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

