Paloma Partners Management Co Has $557,000 Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,617 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in KB Home were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 176.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,166,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,640,000 after buying an additional 1,381,606 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 762,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,264,000 after purchasing an additional 281,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on KB Home from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.35.

Shares of KBH opened at $46.70 on Wednesday. KB Home has a 12-month low of $15.37 and a 12-month high of $47.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that KB Home will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

In other news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $3,509,361.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 213,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,085,760.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 25,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.64, for a total value of $1,095,582.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,705 shares in the company, valued at $4,089,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 233,756 shares of company stock worth $10,221,364. Corporate insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

