Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

Putnam Premier Income Trust stock opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $5.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.63.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

