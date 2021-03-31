American International Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RE. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 14,404 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter worth $3,832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Everest Re Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $316.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.45.

NYSE RE opened at $254.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $244.78 and its 200 day moving average is $226.37. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $157.32 and a fifty-two week high of $256.92.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

