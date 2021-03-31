Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN) Announces Dividend of GBX 10

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Wynnstay Group’s previous dividend of $4.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of WYN stock opened at GBX 487.93 ($6.37) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 479.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 369.33. Wynnstay Group has a 52-week low of GBX 185 ($2.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 539.58 ($7.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £97.83 million and a P/E ratio of 17.64.

Get Wynnstay Group alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research note on Monday.

In other news, insider B Paul Roberts sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 505 ($6.60), for a total transaction of £40,400 ($52,782.86).

About Wynnstay Group

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

Further Reading: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Wynnstay Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynnstay Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.