The Sherwin-Williams Company Announces Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) announced a dividend on Friday, March 12th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.4467 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st.

The Sherwin-Williams has raised its dividend by 57.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 42 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $746.22 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $412.01 and a one year high of $768.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $66.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $709.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $712.37.

The Sherwin-Williams’s stock is going to split on Thursday, April 1st. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, February 3rd. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, March 31st.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.08. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO David B. Sewell sold 10,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.17, for a total value of $6,793,513.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,675 shares in the company, valued at $8,405,679.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David B. Sewell sold 21,671 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.33, for a total value of $15,111,838.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,941,805.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $291.33 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $255.00 to $268.67 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $246.67 to $253.33 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.81.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

