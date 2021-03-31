PAXEX Reaches Market Capitalization of $3,063.53 (PAXEX)

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded down 60.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 31st. Over the last week, PAXEX has traded down 52.6% against the U.S. dollar. PAXEX has a market capitalization of $3,063.53 and $2.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAXEX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.98 or 0.00669467 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000093 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000031 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX Profile

PAXEX (CRYPTO:PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxex is PoS cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. PAXEX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. PAXEX COIN is a cryptographic currency built for forums, blogs and internet users as well as online businesses as a means of payment for services, products, and bills. It combines the concept from social interactions, cryptocurrency, marketing and the power to create apps within its ecosystem as well as integration into E-commerce marketplaces and finally Financial Investment.PAXEX COIN has already been implemented in Ghana Africa for Bill/Utility payments as well as INVESTMENT purposes! Yes PAXEX COIN is ACTUALLY being used in the REAL world! “

PAXEX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAXEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAXEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

