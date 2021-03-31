Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Issued By Piper Sandler

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Tompkins Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tompkins Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TMP. TheStreet raised shares of Tompkins Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tompkins Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of TMP opened at $84.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.74. Tompkins Financial has a 12 month low of $53.32 and a 12 month high of $92.80.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $76.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.83 million. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 10.91%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,999,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,155,000 after purchasing an additional 91,207 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 132,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 13,934 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 104,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 102,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.22%.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

