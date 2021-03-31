PVH (NYSE:PVH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

PVH (NYSE:PVH) announced its earnings results on Monday. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PVH had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $100.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.20. PVH has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $110.89.

In other PVH news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total value of $2,517,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PVH. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PVH from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PVH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PVH from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PVH from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PVH from $87.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

