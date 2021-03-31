PVH (NYSE:PVH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

PVH (NYSE:PVH) announced its earnings results on Monday. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PVH had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%.
Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $100.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.20. PVH has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $110.89.
In other PVH news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total value of $2,517,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
PVH Company Profile
PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.
