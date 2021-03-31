Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.54%.

EDAP stock opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $280.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.50 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Edap Tms has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.02.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EDAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Edap Tms from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edap Tms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS).

