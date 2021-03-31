QUINADS (QUIN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $360.00

QUINADS (CURRENCY:QUIN) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 31st. In the last seven days, QUINADS has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. QUINADS has a total market capitalization of $240,623.44 and approximately $360.00 worth of QUINADS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUINADS coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00071189 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002388 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000051 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded down 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000040 BTC.

QUINADS (QUIN) is a coin. QUINADS’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,294,999,111 coins. The official website for QUINADS is quinads.com

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINADS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINADS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUINADS using one of the exchanges listed above.

