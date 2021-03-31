Sentinel Chain Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $105,281.00 (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 31st. Sentinel Chain has a market cap of $438,545.85 and $105,281.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00020868 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00046679 BTC.

LATOKEN (LA) traded up 14,748.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00044544 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.62 or 0.00632713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00067313 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Profile

Sentinel Chain is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org . Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

Sentinel Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

