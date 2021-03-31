renBTC Price Tops $57,892.98 on Major Exchanges (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. renBTC has a total market capitalization of $676.55 million and $40.64 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renBTC token can currently be bought for $57,892.98 or 0.99639650 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, renBTC has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded up 596,773.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00060402 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00007012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.60 or 0.00266077 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $535.92 or 0.00922369 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00048231 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.43 or 0.00076473 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

renBTC Token Profile

renBTC’s total supply is 11,686 tokens. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io . The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject

Buying and Selling renBTC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

