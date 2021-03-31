Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.05

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.05 and traded as high as C$13.38. Atrium Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$13.15, with a volume of 63,195 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AI shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$13.00 to C$13.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.28. The company has a quick ratio of 97.92, a current ratio of 97.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$553.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

