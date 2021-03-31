Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.42

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.42 and traded as high as $12.83. Stellus Capital Investment shares last traded at $12.67, with a volume of 81,640 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Stellus Capital Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $246.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $13.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.78 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 8.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0833 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 10.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

