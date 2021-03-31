Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Director P. Michael Miller Sells 62,424 Shares

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Director P. Michael Miller sold 62,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $630,482.40.

P. Michael Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 25th, P. Michael Miller sold 60,312 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $603,723.12.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, P. Michael Miller sold 41,000 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $422,300.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, P. Michael Miller sold 16,230 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $148,179.90.

On Wednesday, February 10th, P. Michael Miller sold 23,990 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $221,427.70.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, P. Michael Miller sold 229,883 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total value of $1,986,189.12.

On Wednesday, January 27th, P. Michael Miller sold 3,183 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $27,055.50.

On Monday, January 25th, P. Michael Miller sold 71,503 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $609,205.56.

On Wednesday, January 13th, P. Michael Miller sold 5,284 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $44,914.00.

VRA opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average of $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $337.15 million, a PE ratio of 77.62 and a beta of 1.60.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRA. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,724,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after acquiring an additional 700,274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,779,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,083,000 after acquiring an additional 574,175 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 231,349 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 532.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 199,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $593,000. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

