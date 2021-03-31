Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 802 Shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.05% of Regal Beloit worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RBC. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,212,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,739,000 after purchasing an additional 204,535 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,331,000 after acquiring an additional 13,567 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 44.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 840,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,934,000 after acquiring an additional 260,720 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 697,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,656,000 after acquiring an additional 293,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 567,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,644,000 after purchasing an additional 14,941 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.57.

Shares of RBC opened at $144.57 on Wednesday. Regal Beloit Co. has a 52 week low of $56.13 and a 52 week high of $159.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.83.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $780.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.19 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 6.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

Regal Beloit Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.