Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $2.85 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 2,011,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,281,000 after purchasing an additional 21,074 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 24,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $1,024,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Enbridge by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 15,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $36.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $37.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

