Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 896,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,602 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.41% of Incyte worth $77,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Incyte by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Incyte by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INCY. Truist began coverage on Incyte in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Incyte from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Guggenheim upgraded Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink lowered Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.31.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $80.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $69.25 and a one year high of $110.36. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,154,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,534,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Herve Hoppenot bought 12,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.37 per share, with a total value of $1,000,007.25. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

