Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Stake Increased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,148,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,015 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $72,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAT stock opened at $20.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $21.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,023.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Mattel had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MAT shares. TheStreet raised Mattel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Argus upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mattel from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

