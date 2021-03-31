Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Acquired by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 20,993.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,016 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OLED. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,761,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $864,302,000 after acquiring an additional 37,377 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 60.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,392,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,708,000 after purchasing an additional 526,921 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 628,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,387,000 after buying an additional 74,897 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 9.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,907,000 after buying an additional 39,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Universal Display by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 443,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,839,000 after buying an additional 14,702 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $228.87 on Wednesday. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $117.88 and a twelve month high of $262.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.63, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $223.17 and its 200-day moving average is $217.41.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OLED shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Roth Capital raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.13.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

