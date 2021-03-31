Senior (LON:SNR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $80.60

Senior plc (LON:SNR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 80.60 ($1.05) and traded as high as GBX 112 ($1.46). Senior shares last traded at GBX 110 ($1.44), with a volume of 460,904 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Senior from GBX 86 ($1.12) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Senior from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 139 ($1.82) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Senior currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 94.86 ($1.24).

Get Senior alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 107.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 80.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of £473.94 million and a P/E ratio of -2.97.

In other news, insider Andrew Bodenham acquired 42,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 117 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £50,251.50 ($65,653.91).

About Senior (LON:SNR)

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.