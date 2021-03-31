Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Decreases By 49.1%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 49.1% from the February 28th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BSMN opened at $25.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.61. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $25.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

