iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Short Interest Down 44.4% in March

iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the February 28th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BGRN opened at $54.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.78. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $52.54 and a 12-month high of $56.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,125,000. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000.

