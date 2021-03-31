ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) Short Interest Update

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, an increase of 109.4% from the February 28th total of 1,380,000 shares. Approximately 23.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ATIF opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08. ATIF has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $3.65.

Get ATIF alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATIF stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 334,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.71% of ATIF at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

ATIF Holdings Limited provides asset management, investment holding, and media services in Asia and North America. The company offers business consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises, including going public consulting, international business planning and consulting, and financial media services.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for ATIF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATIF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.