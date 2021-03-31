Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Hovde Group

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) was upgraded by equities researchers at Hovde Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $34.00. Hovde Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Peoples Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $32.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $642.69 million, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.99. Peoples Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.27.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $51.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.90 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 5.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEBO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,424,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,578,000 after purchasing an additional 37,265 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 629,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,058,000 after purchasing an additional 367,163 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 178,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 7,040 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 105,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 59,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.