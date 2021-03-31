Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 1,172 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Yum China were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Yum China by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,011,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,763,000 after purchasing an additional 43,023 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Yum China by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,396,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,790,000 after buying an additional 72,333 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Yum China by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Yum China by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,130,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,882,000 after buying an additional 2,828,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Yum China by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.68.

Shares of YUMC opened at $58.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.97 and a 200 day moving average of $57.32. The company has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $64.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

