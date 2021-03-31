Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Position Cut by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 281,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,676 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.38% of Delek US worth $4,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Delek US by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 11,146 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 36.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,060,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,583 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Delek US by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Delek US by 1,467,966.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 88,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 88,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Delek US by 7,851.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 658,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 649,731 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $21.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.80. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.19. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $27.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Delek US from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho cut shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Delek US from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

