Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Has $242,000 Stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 81.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,389 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,850,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,488,000 after purchasing an additional 234,339 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Patrick Weiss sold 14,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $1,939,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,182,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Daniels sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $82,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,546 shares in the company, valued at $8,949,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,483 shares of company stock valued at $26,232,485 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.50.

NASDAQ TWST opened at $109.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.26 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.41. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12-month low of $25.72 and a 12-month high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.02. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. The firm had revenue of $28.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

