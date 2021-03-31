Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Invests $442,000 in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 92,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $53.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.52 and a 200 day moving average of $46.78. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $20.46 and a 12 month high of $60.74.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.76 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

