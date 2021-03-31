Mariner LLC Acquires New Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,445 shares of company stock valued at $34,109,286 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.93.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $127.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.17. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $57.53 and a twelve month high of $136.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

