Mariner LLC Buys 343 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENV. Advent International Corp MA raised its stake in Envestnet by 81.0% in the third quarter. Advent International Corp MA now owns 1,513,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,793,000 after buying an additional 677,399 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,259,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,670,000 after acquiring an additional 290,235 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,079,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,843,000 after acquiring an additional 18,060 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 960,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,021,000 after purchasing an additional 310,879 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 848,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,859,000 after purchasing an additional 116,992 shares in the last quarter.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $72.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -557.15 and a beta of 1.51. Envestnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.53 and a twelve month high of $92.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.12 and a 200 day moving average of $79.14.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $263.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.17 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Envestnet from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist began coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Envestnet from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envestnet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV).

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.