Mariner LLC Makes New $1.50 Million Investment in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IYW. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYW opened at $86.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.20 and a 200 day moving average of $86.35. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $48.27 and a 52-week high of $93.67.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

