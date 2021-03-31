Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 9,794 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,794 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $184.00 on Wednesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $185.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.04 and its 200-day moving average is $114.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.80%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $795,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $1,267,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,620 shares in the company, valued at $50,659,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,420 shares of company stock worth $3,793,700. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WSM. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.84.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.