ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C”

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACMR. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACM Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of ACMR opened at $79.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 118.07 and a beta of 0.89. ACM Research has a 1 year low of $25.66 and a 1 year high of $144.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.13.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $45.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.90 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ACM Research will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fuping Chen sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy Liu sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,428 shares of company stock worth $10,498,261. Insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ACM Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 687.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 85,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,934,000 after buying an additional 74,971 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in ACM Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,528,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in ACM Research by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in ACM Research by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 31.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

