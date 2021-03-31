Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 334.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,506 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 397,729 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.60% of ANSYS worth $187,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,452,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,711,141,000 after purchasing an additional 34,336 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,085,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,122,375,000 after purchasing an additional 26,913 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,391,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,959,000 after purchasing an additional 306,306 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,462,000 after purchasing an additional 142,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 934,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.47, for a total value of $347,441.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,607,730.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $5,259,069.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,953 shares of company stock worth $12,871,072 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $331.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $348.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.82. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.79 and a twelve month high of $413.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 75.09 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $627.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. Analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.63.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

