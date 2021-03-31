Morgan Stanley Acquires 321,038 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,623,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 321,038 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $193,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DGX. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on DGX shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.94.

Shares of DGX opened at $128.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.78 and its 200-day moving average is $121.54. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $134.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $671,499.78. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.