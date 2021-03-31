Colony Group LLC Sells 354 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Colony Group LLC cut its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,263,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,693,000 after purchasing an additional 655,903 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,054,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,525,000 after purchasing an additional 299,778 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,793,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,014,000 after purchasing an additional 303,022 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,752,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,276,000 after purchasing an additional 110,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,511,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,231,000 after purchasing an additional 491,174 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.36.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $98.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.62. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $84.59 and a one year high of $111.34.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $914.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.