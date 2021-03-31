Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 837 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRC. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

In related news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $1,607,763.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,682.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 153,455 shares in the company, valued at $10,482,511.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $67.39 on Wednesday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $45.28 and a 52 week high of $70.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KRC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.