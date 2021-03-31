Mariner LLC Purchases New Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 340.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 2,857.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total value of $8,223,774.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,242,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,056,102.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total transaction of $900,651.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IT opened at $181.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.36, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.81 and a 12 month high of $191.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.