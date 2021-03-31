Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stock Position Raised by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,913 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber purchased 5,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADM opened at $57.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $33.01 and a one year high of $59.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.47. The stock has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 45.68%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADM shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.92.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

