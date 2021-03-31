Mariner LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 39,517 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 612,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,704,000 after buying an additional 72,877 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 44,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $55.73 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $33.88 and a twelve month high of $58.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.77.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.