Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $518,000 in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Several analysts recently commented on FUBO shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of fuboTV from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of fuboTV from $36.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Shares of fuboTV stock opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.03. fuboTV Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $62.29.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.76). The business had revenue of $105.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.94 million. fuboTV’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.07) earnings per share. Analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $1,373,759.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,241,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,044,596.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

