The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,011,163 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 463,230 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.57% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $212,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 7,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.15.

BK stock opened at $47.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $31.24 and a one year high of $48.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.45.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

