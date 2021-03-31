Morgan Stanley Buys 171,490 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,691,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,490 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $219,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALNY. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ALNY. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.42.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $135.13 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.01 and a 1 year high of $178.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.20 and its 200 day moving average is $141.34.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. The firm had revenue of $163.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.47) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 14,941 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total value of $2,393,548.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,886.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.