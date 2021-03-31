Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys Shares of 83,439 Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 83,439 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASB. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the third quarter worth $147,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 71.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

ASB stock opened at $21.76 on Wednesday. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $273.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.82 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.55%.

In other news, EVP John A. Utz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $57,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,336.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $55,033.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,174.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,597 shares of company stock valued at $3,145,126 in the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.