Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 195.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,891 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 24,397 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 612.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 242,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,473,000 after purchasing an additional 46,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 43,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $99.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Colliers International Group Inc. has a one year low of $40.78 and a one year high of $111.71. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.60 and a beta of 1.61.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.97. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $913.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CIGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $96.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.29.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

