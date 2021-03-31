NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 14,979 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in NuVasive by 4,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 20.9% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $65.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.02. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.98 and a 12-month high of $69.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $291.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.51 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

NUVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NuVasive from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NuVasive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVasive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

NuVasive Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

