Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $1.56 Million Investment in Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NAV. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Navistar International by 16,979,550.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,735,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735,501 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Navistar International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,601,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,329,000 after acquiring an additional 255,913 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Navistar International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,672,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navistar International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,574,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navistar International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,447,000. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Navistar International news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $109,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,024.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAV stock opened at $44.03 on Wednesday. Navistar International Co. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $45.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 2.12.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Navistar International Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.72.

Navistar International Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

