Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 2,365 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on MTSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,098 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $115,536.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,839,000.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 56,618 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total transaction of $3,367,638.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,787,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 32.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $57.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -66.41, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.68 and its 200 day moving average is $50.31. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.45 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.93 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

